 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Sprouts Farmers Market
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 9:19am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sprouts Farmers Market will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 4.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sprouts Farmers Market's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.40 0.45 0.6 0.39
EPS Actual 0.56 0.52 0.7 0.59
Price Change % 4.69% -2.54% -2.12% 2.88%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market were trading at $28.47 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SFM)

Looking Into Sprouts Farmers Market's Return On Invested Capital
Sprouts Farmers Market: Q4 Earnings Insights
Bitkub Coin, Celsius Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
9 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings