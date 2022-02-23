Recap: Vertiv Holdings Q4 Earnings
Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vertiv Holdings missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $105.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vertiv Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.24
|0.12
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.31
|0.21
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|1.23B
|1.21B
|1.04B
|1.26B
|Revenue Actual
|1.23B
|1.26B
|1.10B
|1.31B
