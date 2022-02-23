Recap: Dana Q4 Earnings
Dana (NYSE:DAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dana missed estimated earnings, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $165.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dana's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.53
|0.47
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.59
|0.66
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|2.09B
|2.11B
|2.01B
|1.93B
|Revenue Actual
|2.20B
|2.21B
|2.26B
|2.11B
