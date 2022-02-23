Teladoc Health Posts Smaller Than Expected Q4 Loss, Issues Soft Q1 FY22 Outlook
Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) posted a narrower than expected Q4 EPS loss of $(0.07) versus consensus of $(0.56), and lower than $(3.07) reported a year ago.
- Q4 EPS loss included stock-based compensation expense of $(0.39) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $(0.28), and a non-cash income tax benefit of $0.31.
- Adjusted Gross margin improved to 68.4% from 67.9% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased 53% to $77.1 million.
- The average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.49, from $1.63 in Q4 FY20 and $2.40 in Q3 FY21.
- Revenue increased 45% to $554.2 million, beating the consensus of $545.61 million. Access fees revenue grew 51% to $469.9 million, and visit fee revenue grew 21% to $68.9 million.
- U.S. Revenues grew 45% to $482.9 million, and International revenues grew 40% to $71.3 million.
- During the quarter, the Company saw overall visits jump to 4.41 million, +41% Y/Y,
- Paid memberships in the U.S. were 53.6 million, up 3% Y/Y.
- Guidance: Teladoc forecasts Q1 FY22 sales of $565 million - $571 million, below the consensus of $588.94 million.
- The Company expects EPS loss of $(0.60) - $(0.50), compared to the consensus of $(0.51).
- For FY22, Teladoc expects sales of $2.55 - $2.65 billion, versus the analyst estimate of $2.57 billion.
- It forecasts FY22 EPS loss of $(1.60) - $(1.40), compared to the consensus of $(1.78).
- Price Action: TDOC shares are down 2.28% at $63.81 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
