Tactile Systems Tech: Q4 Earnings Insights

Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tactile Systems Tech missed estimated earnings by 660.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $2.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 23.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tactile Systems Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.01 -0.15 0.24 EPS Actual -0.08 0.07 -0.12 0.61 Revenue Estimate 57.44M 49.92M 41.73M 58.22M Revenue Actual 52.50M 51.06M 42.77M 59.20M

