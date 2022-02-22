Tactile Systems Tech: Q4 Earnings Insights
Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tactile Systems Tech missed estimated earnings by 660.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $2.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 23.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tactile Systems Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.01
|-0.15
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|0.07
|-0.12
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|57.44M
|49.92M
|41.73M
|58.22M
|Revenue Actual
|52.50M
|51.06M
|42.77M
|59.20M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings