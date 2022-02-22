Hercules Cap: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hercules Cap beat estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $2.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hercules Cap's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.32 0.3 0.33 EPS Actual 0.33 0.32 0.3 0.37 Revenue Estimate 69.66M 70.27M 70.26M 70.63M Revenue Actual 70.19M 69.56M 68.76M 75.33M

