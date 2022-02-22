Hercules Cap: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hercules Cap beat estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $2.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hercules Cap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.32
|0.3
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.32
|0.3
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|69.66M
|70.27M
|70.26M
|70.63M
|Revenue Actual
|70.19M
|69.56M
|68.76M
|75.33M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings