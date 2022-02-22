Axogen: Q4 Earnings Insights
Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Axogen beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $958.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 15.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|34.65M
|32.24M
|27.88M
|29.83M
|Revenue Actual
|31.20M
|33.58M
|31.04M
|32.49M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
