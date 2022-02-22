Axogen: Q4 Earnings Insights

Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axogen beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $958.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 15.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axogen's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.13 -0.16 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.09 -0.08 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 34.65M 32.24M 27.88M 29.83M Revenue Actual 31.20M 33.58M 31.04M 32.49M

