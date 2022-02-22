AMERISAFE: Q4 Earnings Insights
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AMERISAFE missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.9.
Revenue was up $9.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AMERISAFE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.73
|0.73
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|1.04
|0.76
|1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|76.74M
|78.03M
|78.73M
|80.71M
|Revenue Actual
|73.05M
|81.16M
|83.35M
|88.22M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings