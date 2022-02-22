AMERISAFE: Q4 Earnings Insights

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AMERISAFE missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.9.

Revenue was up $9.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMERISAFE's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.73 0.73 0.86 EPS Actual 1.02 1.04 0.76 1.22 Revenue Estimate 76.74M 78.03M 78.73M 80.71M Revenue Actual 73.05M 81.16M 83.35M 88.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.