Coca-Cola Consolidated: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 5:15pm   Comments
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coca-Cola Consolidated missed estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $6.76 versus an estimate of $7.62.

Revenue was up $183.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.23 which was followed by a 12.44% increase in the share price the next day.

 

