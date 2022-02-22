Recap: Penumbra Q4 Earnings
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Penumbra missed estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $37.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Penumbra's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.17
|0.09
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.21
|0.27
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|181.05M
|170.76M
|152.70M
|151.88M
|Revenue Actual
|190.12M
|184.26M
|169.20M
|166.90M
