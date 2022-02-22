Recap: Penumbra Q4 Earnings

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Penumbra missed estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $37.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Penumbra's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.17 0.09 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.12 0.21 0.27 0.42 Revenue Estimate 181.05M 170.76M 152.70M 151.88M Revenue Actual 190.12M 184.26M 169.20M 166.90M

