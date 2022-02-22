Recap: Camping World Holdings Q4 Earnings
Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Camping World Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 11.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Camping World Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.78
|2.32
|0.65
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|1.98
|2.51
|1.40
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|1.83B
|2.08B
|1.30B
|1.09B
|Revenue Actual
|1.92B
|2.06B
|1.56B
|1.13B
