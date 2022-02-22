 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Camping World Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Camping World Holdings Q4 Earnings

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Camping World Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 11.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Camping World Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.78 2.32 0.65 0.26
EPS Actual 1.98 2.51 1.40 0.48
Revenue Estimate 1.83B 2.08B 1.30B 1.09B
Revenue Actual 1.92B 2.06B 1.56B 1.13B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CWH)

Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Agilent Technologies, Mosaic, Palo Alto Networks And More
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
Camping World Holdings: Debt Overview
Why Cramer Likes Applied Materials, Camping World And Iron Mountain
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Camping World Boosts Stock Repurchase Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings