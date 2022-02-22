Recap: Cutera Q4 Earnings
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Cutera missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $15.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cutera's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.06
|-0.10
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.28
|0.15
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|51.52M
|50.16M
|38.97M
|44.52M
|Revenue Actual
|57.38M
|58.59M
|49.67M
|49.94M
