Recap: MercadoLibre Q4 Earnings

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
MercadoLibre missed estimated earnings by 196.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was up $804.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 4.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MercadoLibre's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|0.11
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|1.92
|1.37
|-0.68
|-1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|1.86B
|1.46B
|1.14B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.86B
|1.70B
|1.38B
|1.33B
