Recap: MercadoLibre Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MercadoLibre missed estimated earnings by 196.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was up $804.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 4.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MercadoLibre's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.29 0.11 -0.01  
EPS Actual 1.92 1.37 -0.68 -1.02
Revenue Estimate 1.86B 1.46B 1.14B 1.21B
Revenue Actual 1.86B 1.70B 1.38B 1.33B

