Exact Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exact Sciences missed estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-1.28 versus an estimate of $-1.04.

Revenue was up $7.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exact Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.85 -0.76 -1.03 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.79 -1.03 -0.18 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 430.03M 421.28M 388.57M 446.22M Revenue Actual 456.38M 434.82M 402.08M 466.34M

