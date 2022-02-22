Exact Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Exact Sciences missed estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-1.28 versus an estimate of $-1.04.
Revenue was up $7.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Exact Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.85
|-0.76
|-1.03
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.79
|-1.03
|-0.18
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|430.03M
|421.28M
|388.57M
|446.22M
|Revenue Actual
|456.38M
|434.82M
|402.08M
|466.34M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings