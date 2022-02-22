 Skip to main content

Recap: BrightSpire Capital Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:46am   Comments
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BrightSpire Capital beat estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $558.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BrightSpire Capital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.16 0.14 0.15
EPS Actual 0.26 0.20 0.14 0.20
Revenue Estimate 24.50M 79.30M 78.90M 78.10M
Revenue Actual 60.74M 52.12M 50.00M 62.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

