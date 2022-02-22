Recap: BrightSpire Capital Q4 Earnings
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
BrightSpire Capital beat estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $558.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BrightSpire Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.16
|0.14
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.20
|0.14
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|24.50M
|79.30M
|78.90M
|78.10M
|Revenue Actual
|60.74M
|52.12M
|50.00M
|62.18M
