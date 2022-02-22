Recap: BrightSpire Capital Q4 Earnings

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BrightSpire Capital beat estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $558.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BrightSpire Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.16 0.14 0.15 EPS Actual 0.26 0.20 0.14 0.20 Revenue Estimate 24.50M 79.30M 78.90M 78.10M Revenue Actual 60.74M 52.12M 50.00M 62.18M

