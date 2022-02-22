Recap: Lindblad Expeditions Q4 Earnings
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lindblad Expeditions missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.48.
Revenue was up $65.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lindblad Expeditions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.48
|-0.60
|-0.55
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|-0.50
|-0.71
|-0.66
|-0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|40.96M
|8.90M
|920.00K
|1.00M
|Revenue Actual
|64.51M
|15.27M
|1.78M
|367.00K
