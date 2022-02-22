Recap: Turning Point Brands Q4 Earnings
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Turning Point Brands beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $2.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Turning Point Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.65
|0.64
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.84
|0.80
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|112.93M
|106.22M
|100.14M
|101.32M
|Revenue Actual
|109.90M
|122.64M
|107.64M
|105.28M
