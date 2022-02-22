Recap: Turning Point Brands Q4 Earnings

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Turning Point Brands beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $2.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Turning Point Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.65 0.64 0.76 EPS Actual 0.72 0.84 0.80 0.84 Revenue Estimate 112.93M 106.22M 100.14M 101.32M Revenue Actual 109.90M 122.64M 107.64M 105.28M

