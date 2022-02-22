 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Macy's Shares Soar After Solid Q4 Earnings, Raised Dividend, $2B Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:14am   Comments
Share:
Macy's Shares Soar After Solid Q4 Earnings, Raised Dividend, $2B Buyback
  • Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 27.8% year-on-year, to $8.66 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $8.43 billion.
  • Comparable sales increased 28.3% on an owned basis and up 27.8% on an owned plus licensed basis versus Q4 2020.
  • Comparable sales improved 6.6% on an owned basis and up 6.1% on an owned plus licensed basis versus Q4 2019.
  • Digital sales climbed 12% Y/Y versus Q4 FY20 and 36% versus Q4 FY19.
  • The operating margin was 11.7% versus 5.9% last year. Operating income for the quarter jumped 153% to $1.01 billion.
  • The gross margin was 36.5%, up 280 basis points from Q4 2020, and contracted 30 basis points from Q4 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 billion versus $789 million last year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.45 beat the analyst consensus of $1.96.
  • Macy's held $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months totaled $2.7 billion.
  • Dividend: Macy's raised the quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.1575 from $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022.
  • Buyback: The company also has announced a $2 billion share buyback program.
  • "I am proud that Macy's, Inc. outperformed expectations on both the top and bottom lines every quarter in 2021, despite COVID-19 related disruptions, supply chain issues, labor shortages and elevated inflation," said chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette.
  • Outlook: Macy's sees FY22 sales of $24.46 billion – $24.7 billion, flat to up 1.0% growth versus 2021. The company expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $4.13 - $4.52.
  • Price Action: M shares are trading higher by 6.6% at $27.40 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Macy's Whale Trades Spotted
Stocks Hope to End Three-Day Slide with Support Around 4,300
Home Depot, Macy's, & Dillard's Bring Retailers Center Stage for Earnings Reports
If You Invested $1,000 In Macy's Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Macy's Stock Rallies And Fades Following Big Earnings Beat: What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Dividends Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com