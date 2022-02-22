Recap: Black Stone Minerals Q4 Earnings

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Black Stone Minerals beat estimated earnings by 215.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $102.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Black Stone Minerals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.12 0.13 0.18 EPS Actual 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.12 Revenue Estimate 88.33M 79.80M 79.46M 85.41M Revenue Actual 59.83M 58.44M 61.57M 77.43M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.