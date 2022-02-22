Recap: Black Stone Minerals Q4 Earnings
Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Black Stone Minerals beat estimated earnings by 215.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $102.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Black Stone Minerals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.12
|0.13
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|88.33M
|79.80M
|79.46M
|85.41M
|Revenue Actual
|59.83M
|58.44M
|61.57M
|77.43M
