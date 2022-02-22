 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Black Stone Minerals Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 3:32am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Black Stone Minerals Q4 Earnings

 

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Black Stone Minerals beat estimated earnings by 215.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $102.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Black Stone Minerals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.12 0.13 0.18
EPS Actual 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.12
Revenue Estimate 88.33M 79.80M 79.46M 85.41M
Revenue Actual 59.83M 58.44M 61.57M 77.43M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BSM)

Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2022
Earnings Preview: Black Stone Minerals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com