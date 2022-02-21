 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2022 2:22pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 15 Years

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.95% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In UNH: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.88 shares of UnitedHealth Group at the time with $100. This investment in UNH would have produced an average annual return of 15.82%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion.

UnitedHealth Group's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $879.18 today based on a price of $467.64 for UNH at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

