$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2022
PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.3% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In PYPL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 23.51 shares of PayPal Holdings at the time with $1,000. This investment in PYPL would have produced an average annual return of 19.2%. Currently, PayPal Holdings has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion.

PayPal Holdings's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in PayPal Holdings you would have approximately $2,437.10 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

