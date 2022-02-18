Balchem Records 18% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Consensus
- Balchem Corp (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 17.9% year-on-year, to $213.13 million, beating the consensus of $198.17 million.
- Sales from Human Nutrition and Health segment rose 11.3% Y/Y to $115.5 million, Animal Nutrition and Health increased 27.7% to $65 million, and Specialty Products grew 12.3% to $27.4 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.85 was in line with the consensus.
- The gross margin increased 12.8% Y/Y to $64.1 million, with the margin contracting 138 basis points 30.1%.
- The operating margin was 15.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 16.9% to $33.8 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $45.6 million, an increase of 4.7% Y/Y.
- Balchem held $103.2 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Cash flow from operations totaled $44.5 million with a free cash flow of $30.5 million.
- "We continue to see healthy overall demand for our product offerings. At the same time, we are still operating in a very challenging macro-economic environment with global supply chain disruptions, significant input cost inflation, as well as a tight labor market," said Ted Harris, Chairman, CEO, and President of Balchem.
- Price Action: BCPC shares are trading lower by 0.84% at $137.42 on the last check Friday.
