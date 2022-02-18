Why Shake Shack Shares Are Falling Today

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is trading lower Friday morning after the company announced its fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

Shake Shack said quarterly revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $203.3 million, which beat the $202.67 million estimate. The company reported an adjusted earnings loss of 11 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 17 cents per share.

"We are pleased to report a strong sales comeback in the fourth quarter with record full year system-wide sales results and same-Shack sales up 2.2% versus 2019. However, our sales were impacted by the sharp increase in Omicron cases in fiscal January, causing a decline in traffic, lost hours and Shack closures," said Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack.

"While a return to pre-COVID movement patterns remains uncertain, we are pleased to see improvement through fiscal February, with same-Shack sales up approximately 13% month to date."

Shake Shack expects first-quarter revenue to be between $196 million and $201.4 million versus the estimate of $210.9 million.

See Also: 26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

SHAK Price Action: Shake Shack has traded as low as $58.19 and as high as $130 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.1% at $71.34 at time of publication.

Photo: Jonathan Lin from Flickr.