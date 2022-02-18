 Skip to main content

AMN Healthcare Q4 Earnings Beat Street As It Cashes In On Pandemic's Staff Shortages
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 8:40am   Comments
AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN), one of the largest health care staffing firms, reported record travel nurse revenue and profits in Q4 FY21.

  • Demand for workforce staffing and technology solutions grew throughout 2021 and into 2022, as healthcare organizations experienced record job vacancies, employee burnout, and quarantined workers.
  • Q4 revenues increased 116% to $1.36 billion, beating the consensus of $1.30 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS was $2.95 compared with $1.00 in the year-ago quarter, beating the consensus of $2.60.
  • The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment revenue was $1.082 billion, up 142% Y/Y and 73% sequentially. 
  • The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment reported revenue of $164 million, higher by 47% Y/Y and 9% sequentially.
  • Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue was $117 million, up 62% Y/Y and 17% sequentially.
  • The gross margin was 31.9%, lower by 100 basis points year over year and lower by 290 basis points sequentially, led by higher compensation for healthcare professionals and a mix shift toward lower-margin staffing businesses.
  • Share Buyback: The company expanded stock repurchase authorization by $300 million. Including $69 million of buybacks year to date, AMN has $409 million remaining on the authorization.
  • Guidance: For Q1 FY22, AMN expects sales of $1.475 billion - $1.515 billion, above the consensus of $1.14 billion.
  • Price Action: AMN shares traded higher by 6.12% at $99.00 in pre-market on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas General

