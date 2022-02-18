Barnes: Q4 Earnings Insights

Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barnes Gr beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $21.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barnes Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.43 0.31 0.33 EPS Actual 0.55 0.45 0.38 0.36 Revenue Estimate 319.31M 304.15M 278.80M 282.78M Revenue Actual 325.06M 321.16M 301.63M 289.12M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Barnes Gr management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.2 and $2.45 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 322.73% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Barnes Gr, a bullish signal to many investors.

