Globus Medical's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, But FY22 Outlook Lags
Globus Medical Inc's (NYSE: GMED) Q4 sales reached $250 million, +7.1% Y/Y (up 7.4% on a constant currency basis), beating the consensus of $243.52 million.
- The U.S. net sales, including robotics, increased by 7.2% to $212.96 million. International net sales increased by 6.8% and 8.7% on a constant currency basis, to $37.06 million.
- Sales from Musculoskeletal Solutions increased 4.30% to $224.62 million.
- The adjusted EPS of $0.49 surpassed the consensus of $0.47.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $85.2 million, or 34.1% of net sales.
- "The clinical superiority of ExcelsiusGPS continues to be the primary factor driving Enabling Technology momentum, which produced a record $25 million in revenue for the fourth quarter and $81 million for 2021, a 100% increase over 2020. Musculoskeletal Solutions also completed another outstanding year of market-share gains, led by US Spine with 18% growth, International Spine with 12% growth and Trauma with 39% growth," commented Dave Demski, President & CEO.
- Guidance: Globus Medical expects net sales of $1.025 billion, compared to the estimate of $1.05 billion.
- The Company forecasts an adjusted EPS of $2.10, lower than the consensus of $2.26.
- Price Action: GMED shares closed 2.97% lower at $66.34 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.