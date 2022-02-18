 Skip to main content

Globus Medical's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, But FY22 Outlook Lags
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 7:07am   Comments
Globus Medical's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, But FY22 Outlook Lags

Globus Medical Inc's (NYSE: GMEDQ4 sales reached $250 million, +7.1% Y/Y (up 7.4% on a constant currency basis), beating the consensus of $243.52 million.

  • The U.S. net sales, including robotics, increased by 7.2% to $212.96 million. International net sales increased by 6.8% and 8.7% on a constant currency basis, to $37.06 million.
  • Sales from Musculoskeletal Solutions increased 4.30% to $224.62 million.
  • The adjusted EPS of $0.49 surpassed the consensus of $0.47.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $85.2 million, or 34.1% of net sales.
  • "The clinical superiority of ExcelsiusGPS continues to be the primary factor driving Enabling Technology momentum, which produced a record $25 million in revenue for the fourth quarter and $81 million for 2021, a 100% increase over 2020. Musculoskeletal Solutions also completed another outstanding year of market-share gains, led by US Spine with 18% growth, International Spine with 12% growth and Trauma with 39% growth," commented Dave Demski, President & CEO.
  • Guidance: Globus Medical expects net sales of $1.025 billion, compared to the estimate of $1.05 billion.
  • The Company forecasts an adjusted EPS of $2.10, lower than the consensus of $2.26.
  • Price Action: GMED shares closed 2.97% lower at $66.34 on Thursday.

