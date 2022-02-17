 Skip to main content

Recap: Prothena Corp Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 4:52pm   Comments
Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prothena Corp missed estimated earnings by 22.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.71 versus an estimate of $-0.58.

Revenue was up $812.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prothena Corp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.28 0.55 0.27 -0.77
EPS Actual 2.13 0.58 -0.91 -0.77
Revenue Estimate 140.05M 58.77M 48.40M 170.00K
Revenue Actual 139.17M 60.07M 160.00K 360.00K

