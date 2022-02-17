Recap: Prothena Corp Q4 Earnings
Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Prothena Corp missed estimated earnings by 22.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.71 versus an estimate of $-0.58.
Revenue was up $812.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Prothena Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.28
|0.55
|0.27
|-0.77
|EPS Actual
|2.13
|0.58
|-0.91
|-0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|140.05M
|58.77M
|48.40M
|170.00K
|Revenue Actual
|139.17M
|60.07M
|160.00K
|360.00K
