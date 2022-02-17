American Equity Inv: Q4 Earnings Insights
American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Equity Inv missed estimated earnings by 0.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.05.
Revenue was up $7.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Equity Inv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.52
|0.59
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.98
|0.43
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|499.89M
|484.26M
|484.34M
|571.73M
|Revenue Actual
|526.37M
|499.32M
|497.19M
|521.73M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings