American Equity Inv: Q4 Earnings Insights

American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Equity Inv missed estimated earnings by 0.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was up $7.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Equity Inv's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.52 0.59 0.97 EPS Actual 0.85 0.98 0.43 0.77 Revenue Estimate 499.89M 484.26M 484.34M 571.73M Revenue Actual 526.37M 499.32M 497.19M 521.73M

