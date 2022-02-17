Recap: Roku Q4 Earnings
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Roku beat estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $215.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 7.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Roku's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.12
|-0.15
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.52
|0.54
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|683.67M
|618.54M
|490.56M
|617.70M
|Revenue Actual
|679.95M
|645.12M
|574.18M
|649.89M
