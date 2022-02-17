Recap: Roku Q4 Earnings

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Roku beat estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $215.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 7.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Roku's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.12 -0.15 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.48 0.52 0.54 0.49 Revenue Estimate 683.67M 618.54M 490.56M 617.70M Revenue Actual 679.95M 645.12M 574.18M 649.89M

