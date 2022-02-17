 Skip to main content

Recap: Roku Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 4:43pm   Comments
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Roku beat estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $215.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 7.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Roku's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.12 -0.15 -0.05
EPS Actual 0.48 0.52 0.54 0.49
Revenue Estimate 683.67M 618.54M 490.56M 617.70M
Revenue Actual 679.95M 645.12M 574.18M 649.89M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

