Recap: Golden Entertainment Q4 Earnings

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Golden Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 10.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $76.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 5.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Golden Entertainment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.49 -0.19 EPS Actual 0.93 3.26 0.35 -0.66 Revenue Estimate 257.46M 251.83M 219.15M 200.95M Revenue Actual 282.42M 292.47M 239.70M 205.63M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.