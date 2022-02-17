Recap: Golden Entertainment Q4 Earnings
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Golden Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 10.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $76.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 5.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Golden Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.49
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.93
|3.26
|0.35
|-0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|257.46M
|251.83M
|219.15M
|200.95M
|Revenue Actual
|282.42M
|292.47M
|239.70M
|205.63M
