United States Cellular: Q4 Earnings Insights
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United States Cellular beat estimated earnings by 82.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United States Cellular's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.39
|0.69
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|1.05B
|1.01B
|984.37M
|1.06B
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|1.01B
|1.02B
|1.07B
