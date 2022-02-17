United States Cellular: Q4 Earnings Insights

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United States Cellular beat estimated earnings by 82.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United States Cellular's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.64 EPS Actual 0.38 0.39 0.69 0.06 Revenue Estimate 1.05B 1.01B 984.37M 1.06B Revenue Actual 1.02B 1.01B 1.02B 1.07B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.