Earnings Outlook For R.R.Donnelley & Sons
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 9:02am   Comments
R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that R.R.Donnelley & Sons will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

R.R.Donnelley & Sons bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at R.R.Donnelley & Sons's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.15 0.21
EPS Actual 0.57 0.07 0.08 0.71
Price Change % -0.99% -7.59% -22.34% 32.08%

Stock Performance

Shares of R.R.Donnelley & Sons were trading at $10.78 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 283.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

