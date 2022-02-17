 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Deere
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 9:02am   Comments
Deere (NYSE:DE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Deere will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26.

Deere bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Deere's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.90 4.57 4.52 2.16
EPS Actual 4.12 5.25 5.68 3.87
Price Change % 5.32% -2.1% 1.28% 9.91%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Deere were trading at $390.56 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

