Recap: Baxter Intl Q4 Earnings
Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Baxter Intl beat estimated earnings by 0.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was up $333.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baxter Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.75
|0.65
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|0.80
|0.76
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|3.23B
|3.11B
|2.90B
|3.04B
|Revenue Actual
|3.23B
|3.10B
|2.95B
|3.18B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News