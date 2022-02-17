Recap: Stepan Q4 Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stepan missed estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $115.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stepan's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.83 1.43 1.08 EPS Actual 1.57 1.81 1.82 1.42 Revenue Estimate 545.47M 545.42M 508.07M 456.20M Revenue Actual 602.69M 595.51M 537.74M 494.73M

