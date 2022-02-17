Recap: Stepan Q4 Earnings
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stepan missed estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was up $115.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stepan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|1.83
|1.43
|1.08
|EPS Actual
|1.57
|1.81
|1.82
|1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|545.47M
|545.42M
|508.07M
|456.20M
|Revenue Actual
|602.69M
|595.51M
|537.74M
|494.73M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News