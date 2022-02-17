NICE: Q4 Earnings Insights

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NICE beat estimated earnings by 1.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.7.

Revenue was up $77.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NICE's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.51 1.49 1.55 EPS Actual 1.68 1.57 1.54 1.61 Revenue Estimate 465.75M 450.29M 450.84M 433.11M Revenue Actual 494.41M 458.86M 456.95M 438.41M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NICE management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.65 and $1.75 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -1.73% in quarter-over-quarter growth for NICE, a bearish signal to many investors.

