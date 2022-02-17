NICE Tops Q4 Backed By Cloud Momentum
- NICE Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 non-GAAP revenue growth of 17.6% year on year to $515.5 million, beating the consensus of $496.1 million.
- Non-GAAP revenues from Cloud grew 28.1% Y/Y to $285 million.
- Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 80 bps to 73%, while the non-GAAP operating margin contracted 190 bps to 28.2%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beat the consensus of $1.70.
- NICE generated $112.7 million in operating cash flow and held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Barak Eilam, the CEO, said, "Fourth quarter financial results reflected outstanding execution across the board that led to 19% growth in total revenue, double-digit growth in every region, and continued strength in profitability. Fueling this growth is our continued excellent performance in the Cloud. Cloud revenue increased 30% in the quarter, which propelled our annual cloud revenue over the $1 billion mark, further establishing NICE as the clear cloud leader in our industry."
- Outlook: NICE sees Q1 FY22 non-GAAP revenue of $505 million - $515 million (consensus $494.33 million) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 - $1.75 (consensus $1.70).
- NICE sees FY22 non-GAAP revenue of $2.14 billion - $2.16 billion (consensus $2.10 billion) and non-GAAP EPS of $7.07 - $7.27 (consensus $7.26).
- Price Action: NICE shares traded lower by 0.85% at $259.40 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
