NICE Reports 19% Growth in Total Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and 17% Growth for the Full Year 2021

2021 Full-Year Cloud Revenue Exceeds $1 Billion, Increasing 31% Compared to Full-Year 2020

Provides 2022 Guidance of 12% Total Revenue Growth and Expects 27% or Greater Growth for 2022 Cloud Revenue

NICE NICE today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue of $515 million, growth of 18.6% year-over-year Revenue of $515 million, growth of 17.6% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $285 million, growth of 30.2% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $285 million, growth of 28.1% year-over-year Gross margin of 67.9% compared to 66.4% last year Gross margin of 73.0% compared to 72.2% last year Operating income of $65 million compared to $65 million last year Operating income of $146 million compared to $132 million last year, growth of 10.5% year-over-year Operating margin of 12.6% compared to 15.0% last year Operating margin of 28.2%, compared to 30.1% last year Diluted EPS of $0.76 versus $0.83 last year Diluted EPS of $1.73 versus $1.61 last year, growth of 7.5%

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue of $1,921 million, growth of 16.6% year-over-year Revenue of $1,926 million, growth of 16.2% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $1,019 million, growth of 31.0% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $1,023 million, growth of 30.1% year-over-year Gross margin of 67.5% compared to 65.9% last year Gross margin of 72.6% compared to 71.3% last year Operating income of $264 million compared to $242 million last year Operating income of $544 million compared to $470 million last year, growth of 15.6% year-over-year Operating margin of 13.7% compared to 14.7% last year Operating margin of 28.2% compared to 28.4% last year Diluted EPS of $2.98 versus $2.98 last year Diluted EPS of $6.52 versus $5.73 last year, 13.8% growth year-over-year

"We ended 2021 on a high note and with great momentum. NICE is a fast growing, agile market leader at scale combined with blue-chip profitability," said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE.

Mr. Eilam continued, "Fourth quarter financial results reflected outstanding execution across the board that led to 19% growth in total revenue, double-digit growth in every region and continued strength in profitability. Fueling this growth is our continued excellent performance in the cloud. Cloud revenue increased 30% in the quarter, which propelled our annual cloud revenue over the $1 billion mark, further establishing NICE as the clear cloud leader in our industry."

"The strong fourth quarter results echo our success throughout 2021 as we reported double-digit total revenue growth in every quarter, further drove our international expansion, gained massive scale in digital and transformed NICE from an analytics leader to an AI powerhouse with a fivefold increase in AI bookings.

"As we head into 2022 and beyond, we believe we are in the best competitive position in our history with the strategic assets firmly in place to achieve further success."

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:

Revenues: Fourth quarter 2021 total revenues increased 18.6% to $515.5 million compared to $434.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year 2021 total revenues increased 16.6% to $1,921.2 million compared to $1,648.0 million for the full year 2020.

Gross Profit: Fourth quarter 2021 gross profit was $350.2 million compared to $288.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 gross margin was 67.9% compared to 66.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year 2021 gross profit increased to $1,296.7 million compared to $1,086.1 million for the full year 2020. Full year 2020 gross margin was 67.5% compared to 65.9% for the full year 2020.

Operating Income: Fourth quarter 2021 operating income was $65.1 million compared to $65.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 operating margin was 12.6% compared to 15.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year 2021 operating income increased to $263.9 million compared to $242.0 million for the full year 2020. Full year 2020 operating margin was 13.7% compared to 14.7% for the full year 2020.

Net Income: Fourth quarter 2021 net income was $51.2 million compared to $55.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 net income margin was 9.9% compared to 12.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year 2021 net income was $199.2 million compared to $196.3 million. Full year 2021 net income margin was 10.4% compared to 11.9% for the full year 2020.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.76 compared to $0.83 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the full year 2021 were $2.98 compared to $2.98 for the full year 2020.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Fourth quarter 2021 operating cash flow was $112.7 million and full year operating cash flow was $461.8 million.

In the fourth quarter, $24.3 million were used for share repurchases and for the full year of 2021, $73.2 million were used for share repurchases. As of December 31, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents, short and long term investments were $1,424.8 million. Our debt, net of a hedge instrument, was 532 million dollars, resulting in net cash and investments of 893 million dollars.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:

Revenues: Fourth quarter 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues increased to $515.5 million, up 17.6% from $438.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP total revenues for the full year 2021 increased 16.2% to $1,925.7 million compared to $1,657.1 million for the full year 2020.

Gross Profit: Fourth quarter 2021 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $376.4 million compared to $316.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.0% compared to 72.2% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year 2021 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $1,397.6 million compared to $1,181.6 million for the full year 2020. Full year 2021 Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.6%, compared to 71.3% for full year 2020.

Operating Income: Fourth quarter 2021 Non-GAAP operating income increased to $145.6 million compared to $131.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.2% compared to 30.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year 2021 Non-GAAP operating income increased to $543.9 million compared to $470.4 million for the full year 2020. Full year 2021 Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.2% compared to 28.4% for the full year 2020.

Net Income: Fourth quarter 2021 Non-GAAP net income increased to $116.7 million compared to $106.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income margin totaled 22.6% compared to 24.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year 2021 Non-GAAP net income increased to $436.3 million compared to $378.2 million for the full year 2020.

Full year 2021 Non-GAAP net income margin totaled 22.7% compared to 22.8% for the full year 2020.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fourth quarter 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 7.5% to $1.73 compared to $1.61 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 13.8% to $6.52 compared to $5.73 for the full year 2020.

First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance:

First Quarter 2022:

First quarter 2022 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $505 million to $515 million.

First quarter 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.65 to $1.75.

Full Year 2022:

Full year 2022 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $2,140 million to $2,160 million, representing 12% growth at the midpoint compared to full year 2021.

Full year 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $7.07 to $7.27, representing 10% growth at the midpoint compared to full year 2021.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today February 17th, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-407-4018 or +1-201-689-8471, United Kingdom 0-800-756-3429, Israel 1-809-406-247.

The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. The Company early adopted ASU 2021-08, Business Combinations, effective January 1, 2021. The amendments in ASU 2021-08 require acquiring entities to apply Topic 606 to recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities in a business combination. The Company applied the new guidance retrospectively to all business combinations for which the acquisition date occurred on or after January 1, 2021, therefore comparative financials were not adjusted. Through December 31, 2020 business combination accounting rules required the recognition of a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability was based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. Comparative financials Non-GAAP adjustment for a revenue arrangement is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE

NICE NICE is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "should," "project," "anticipate," "plan," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company's revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company's growth strategy, success and growth of the Company's cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company's dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company's business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, uncertainty related to COVID-19 and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

###

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 378,656 $ 442,267 Short-term investments 1,046,095 1,021,613 Trade receivables 395,583 303,100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 436,495 175,340 Total current assets 2,256,829 1,942,320 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 145,654 137,785 Deferred tax assets 48,900 32,735 Other intangible assets, net 295,378 366,003 Operating lease right-of-use assets 85,055 97,162 Goodwill 1,606,756 1,503,252 Other long-term assets 224,445 153,660 Total long-term assets 2,406,188 2,290,597 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,663,017 $ 4,232,917 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 36,121 $ 33,132 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 330,459 311,851 Current maturities of operating leases 19,514 22,412 Debt 348,551 259,881 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 487,547 417,174 Total current liabilities 1,222,192 1,044,450 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 66,606 36,295 Operating leases 81,185 92,262 Deferred tax liabilities 7,429 32,109 Debt 429,267 421,337 Other long-term liabilities 18,379 17,980 Total long-term liabilities 602,866 599,983 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 2,825,085 2,563,910 Non-controlling interests 12,874 24,574 Total shareholders' equity 2,837,959 2,588,484 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,663,017 $ 4,232,917

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue: Cloud $ 285,201 $ 219,036 $ 1,018,624 $ 777,331 Services 166,376 174,003 660,083 687,532 Product 63,896 41,542 242,443 183,153 Total revenue 515,473 434,581 1,921,150 1,648,016 Cost of revenue: Cloud 112,127 91,357 410,671 339,985 Services 47,341 49,245 191,137 199,803 Product 5,777 5,453 22,648 22,164 Total cost of revenue 165,245 146,055 624,456 561,952 Gross profit 350,228 288,526 1,296,694 1,086,064 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 75,332 56,163 271,187 218,182 Selling and marketing 149,662 121,819 536,192 445,102 General and administrative 60,167 45,421 225,406 180,733 Total operating expenses 285,161 223,403 1,032,785 844,017 Operating income 65,067 65,123 263,909 242,047 Financial and other expense, net 7,696 2,600 23,290 4,859 Income before tax 57,371 62,523 240,619 237,188 Taxes on income 6,210 7,549 41,396 40,842 Net income $ 51,161 $ 54,974 $ 199,223 $ 196,346 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.87 $ 3.15 $ 3.13 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.83 $ 2.98 $ 2.98 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,382 62,967 63,189 62,710 Diluted 67,245 66,600 66,896 65,956

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date Dec 31, Dec 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Operating Activities Net income $ 51,161 $ 54,974 $ 199,223 $ 196,346 Depreciation and amortization 47,350 46,893 184,092 182,026 Stock based compensation 49,968 32,828 153,030 101,667 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 1,855 157 11,867 (633) Deferred taxes, net (2,768) (16,588) (32,970) (33,241) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables (40,149) (5,343) (85,778) 22,245 Prepaid expenses and other assets (49,751) (49,028) (85,970) (80,665) Trade payables 9,254 (1,137) (389) 4,094 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,578 51,459 64,179 14,875 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,758 5,241 15,075 18,167 Deferred revenue (2,276) 48,585 30,770 63,202 Operating lease liabilities (3,206) (5,272) (18,011) (19,569) Amortization of discount on debt 2,946 5,352 14,469 13,297 Loss in respect of extinguishment of debt 5,893 - 13,969 - Other (1,955) (1,251) (1,740) (1,505) Net cash provided by operating activities 112,658 166,870 461,816 480,306 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (3,658) (2,519) (24,771) (24,186) Purchase of Investments (40,233) (277,038) (322,129) (583,115) Proceeds from Investments 44,681 45,444 270,645 328,593 Capitalization of software development costs (10,453) (10,322) (42,440) (39,098) Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired 360 - (142,804) (147,261) Net cash used in investing activities (9,303) (244,435) (261,499) (465,067) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 942 688 4,426 8,865 Purchase of treasury shares (24,272) (20,671) (73,180) (48,272) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (953) - (1,754) - Capital Lease payments - - - (177) Purchase of subsidiaries shares from non-controlling interest (14,000) - (14,000) - Proceeds from issuance of exchangeable notes - (48) - 451,421 Repayment of debt (83,993) (215,000) (177,308) (215,000) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (122,276) (235,031) (261,816) 196,837 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (119) 1,747 (2,112) 1,868 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (19,040) (310,849) (63,611) 213,944 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 397,696 $ 753,116 $ 442,267 $ 228,323 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 378,656 $ 442,267 $ 378,656 $ 442,267

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP revenues $ 515,473 $ 434,581 $ 1,921,150 $ 1,648,016 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue - 3,679 4,372 8,866 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue - 149 175 230 Non-GAAP revenues $ 515,473 $ 438,409 $ 1,925,697 $ 1,657,112 GAAP cost of revenue $ 165,245 $ 146,055 $ 624,456 $ 561,952 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (18,796) (18,012) (72,015) (66,434) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (669) (1,225) (4,228) (4,566) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (277) (1,073) (1,130) (4,467) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 21 194 97 931 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (2,661) (1,457) (7,949) (4,058) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (3,597) (2,593) (10,513) (7,550) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (185) (131) (595) (336) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 139,081 $ 121,758 $ 528,123 $ 475,472 GAAP gross profit $ 350,228 $ 288,526 $ 1,296,694 $ 1,086,064 Gross profit adjustments 26,164 28,125 100,880 95,576 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 376,392 $ 316,651 $ 1,397,574 $ 1,181,640 GAAP operating expenses $ 285,161 $ 223,403 $ 1,032,785 $ 844,017 Research and development (1) (9,980) (4,324) (25,221) (11,877) Sales and marketing (1,2) (14,495) (10,769) (42,021) (30,392) General and administrative (1,2) (19,403) (13,775) (70,776) (52,014) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (10,538) (9,719) (41,308) (38,670) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 54 89 215 195 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 230,799 $ 184,905 $ 853,674 $ 711,259

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP financial and other expense, net $ (7,696) $ (2,600) $ (23,290) $ (4,859) Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt 8,874 5,353 28,279 13,297 Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ 1,178 $ 2,753 $ 4,989 $ 8,438 GAAP taxes on income $ 6,210 $ 7,549 $ 41,396 $ 40,842 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 23,898 20,056 71,157 59,757 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 30,108 $ 27,605 $ 112,553 $ 100,599 GAAP net income $ 51,161 $ 54,974 $ 199,223 $ 196,346 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue - 3,828 4,547 9,096 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (21) (194) (97) (931) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 30,280 30,029 118,681 114,137 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (54) (89) (215) (195) Share-based compensation (1) 50,321 33,049 154,213 102,304 Acquisition related expenses (2) - - 2,862 3,923 Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt 8,874 5,353 28,279 13,297 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (23,898) (20,056) (71,157) (59,757) Non-GAAP net income $ 116,663 $ 106,894 $ 436,336 $ 378,220 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.83 $ 2.98 $ 2.98 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 1.61 $ 6.52 $ 5.73 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 67,245 66,600 66,895 65,956 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 67,245 66,600 66,895 65,956

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of cloud revenue 2,661 1,457 7,949 4,058 Cost of services revenue 3,597 2,593 10,513 7,550 Cost of product revenue 185 131 595 336 Research and development 9,980 4,324 25,221 11,877 Sales and marketing 14,495 10,769 42,021 30,262 General and administrative 19,403 13,775 67,914 48,221 $ 50,321 $ 33,049 $ 154,213 $ 102,304 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales and marketing $ - $ - $ - $ 130 General and administrative - - 2,862 3,793 $ - $ - $ 2,862 $ 3,923

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005422/en/