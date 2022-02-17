 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10x Genomics Shares Plunge On Disappointing Q4 Earnings, FY22 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:53am   Comments
Share:
10x Genomics Shares Plunge On Disappointing Q4 Earnings, FY22 Outlook

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXGreported Q4 sales of $143.5 million, missing the consensus of $148.53 million.

  • Sales increased 28% Y/Y, primarily due to increased consumables revenue driven by growth in cumulative instruments sold.
  • The gross margin was 81% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 83% a year ago. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the impact of shifting product mix, partially offset by decreased costs related to ramping the company's second manufacturing facility.
  • The installed base of Chromium systems grew to more than 3,500.
  • The firm's net loss was $(0.16) per share, compared to a loss of $(3.87) in Q4 2020 and missing the average Wall Street estimate of a $(0.09) loss per share. 
  • Operating loss was $(15.8) million versus $(409.6) million last year, which included $406.9 million of in-process research and development expense related to the acquisition of ReadCoor.
  • 10x Genomics held $587.4 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4.
  • Guidance: 10x Genomics expects FY22 revenue of $600 million - $630 million, representing Y/Y growth of 22% - 28%, lower than the consensus of $679.87 million.
  • Price Action: TXG shares traded 22.09% lower at $74.00 during pre-market trading on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXG)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Unit Announces Research Collaboration With Remix, Regencell Touts COVID Data, Decision Day For Agios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com