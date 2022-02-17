Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hyatt Hotels missed estimated earnings by 1108.7%, reporting an EPS of $-2.78 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.67, which was followed by a 4.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.93 -1.30 -1.30 EPS Actual 2.31 -1.15 -3.57 -1.77 Revenue Estimate 857.35M 677.67M 468.88M 468.91M Revenue Actual 851.00M 663.00M 438.00M 424.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.