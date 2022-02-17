Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.
Earnings
Hyatt Hotels missed estimated earnings by 1108.7%, reporting an EPS of $-2.78 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.67, which was followed by a 4.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.93
|-1.30
|-1.30
|EPS Actual
|2.31
|-1.15
|-3.57
|-1.77
|Revenue Estimate
|857.35M
|677.67M
|468.88M
|468.91M
|Revenue Actual
|851.00M
|663.00M
|438.00M
|424.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News