IBEX Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IBEX Holdings missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $15.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 12.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IBEX Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.16
|0.22
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.31
|0.32
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|112.75M
|111.24M
|110.41M
|115.40M
|Revenue Actual
|108.57M
|108.88M
|108.83M
|117.18M
