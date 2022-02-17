IBEX Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.

Earnings

IBEX Holdings missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $15.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 12.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IBEX Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.16 0.22 0.28 EPS Actual 0.05 0.31 0.32 0.33 Revenue Estimate 112.75M 111.24M 110.41M 115.40M Revenue Actual 108.57M 108.88M 108.83M 117.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.