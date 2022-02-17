Recap: Outset Medical Q4 Earnings

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Outset Medical reported in-line EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.77.

Revenue was up $10.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Outset Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.73 -0.69 -0.8 -0.66 EPS Actual -0.65 -0.66 -0.7 -0.75 Revenue Estimate 25.12M 23.49M 21.45M 13.75M Revenue Actual 26.32M 25.22M 22.92M 17.25M

