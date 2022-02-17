Recap: Outset Medical Q4 Earnings
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Outset Medical reported in-line EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.77.
Revenue was up $10.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Outset Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.73
|-0.69
|-0.8
|-0.66
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-0.66
|-0.7
|-0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|25.12M
|23.49M
|21.45M
|13.75M
|Revenue Actual
|26.32M
|25.22M
|22.92M
|17.25M
