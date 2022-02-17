QuickLogic: Q4 Earnings Insights
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
QuickLogic beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $1.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 10.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at QuickLogic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.16
|-0.12
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|3.83M
|2.80M
|2.50M
|2.70M
|Revenue Actual
|3.86M
|2.88M
|2.24M
|2.50M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News