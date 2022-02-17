 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Veeco Instruments Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:40am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Veeco Instruments Q4 Earnings

 

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veeco Instruments beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $14.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veeco Instruments's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.35 0.27 0.23 0.3
EPS Actual 0.40 0.35 0.25 0.3
Revenue Estimate 146.41M 135.97M 125.57M 129.11M
Revenue Actual 150.25M 146.34M 133.71M 138.95M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Veeco Instruments management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.28 and $0.44 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -16.28% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Veeco Instruments, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VECO)

Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com