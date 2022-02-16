Infinera: Q4 Earnings Insights

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Infinera beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $46.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Infinera's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.06 0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 0.13 Revenue Estimate 355.27M 344.87M 331.49M 356.79M Revenue Actual 356.79M 339.20M 331.88M 354.42M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.