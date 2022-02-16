Infinera: Q4 Earnings Insights
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Infinera beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $46.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Infinera's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.06
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|355.27M
|344.87M
|331.49M
|356.79M
|Revenue Actual
|356.79M
|339.20M
|331.88M
|354.42M
