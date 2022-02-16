 Skip to main content

Infinera: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:55pm   Comments
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Infinera beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $46.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Infinera's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.06 0.02
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 0.13
Revenue Estimate 355.27M 344.87M 331.49M 356.79M
Revenue Actual 356.79M 339.20M 331.88M 354.42M

