AXT: Q4 Earnings Insights

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AXT beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $10.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 8.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AXT's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.07 0.05 0.02 EPS Actual 0.09 0.10 0.08 0.05 Revenue Estimate 35.05M 31.10M 29.05M 25.53M Revenue Actual 34.58M 33.73M 31.35M 27.04M

