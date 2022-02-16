AXT: Q4 Earnings Insights
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AXT beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $10.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 8.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AXT's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.07
|0.05
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.10
|0.08
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|35.05M
|31.10M
|29.05M
|25.53M
|Revenue Actual
|34.58M
|33.73M
|31.35M
|27.04M
