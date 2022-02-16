Recap: Marathon Oil Q4 Earnings
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Marathon Oil beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $970.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marathon Oil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.15
|0.10
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.22
|0.21
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|1.31B
|1.09B
|1.05B
|838.05M
|Revenue Actual
|1.45B
|1.14B
|1.07B
|830.00M
