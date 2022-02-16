KAR Auction Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KAR Auction Services beat estimated earnings by 450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $19.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KAR Auction Services's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.19 0.12 0.28 EPS Actual 0.08 0.15 0.45 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 521.67M 588.80M 558.73M 571.95M Revenue Actual 535.20M 585.40M 581.60M 529.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.