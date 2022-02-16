KAR Auction Services: Q4 Earnings Insights
KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KAR Auction Services beat estimated earnings by 450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $19.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KAR Auction Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.19
|0.12
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.15
|0.45
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|521.67M
|588.80M
|558.73M
|571.95M
|Revenue Actual
|535.20M
|585.40M
|581.60M
|529.60M
