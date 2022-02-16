Ortho Clinical Diagnostic: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ortho Clinical Diagnostic beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $4.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ortho Clinical Diagnostic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.14
|0.16
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.16
|0.26
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|481.71M
|475.86M
|477.53M
|508.01M
|Revenue Actual
|522.50M
|492.50M
|506.80M
|516.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings