 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Ortho Clinical Diagnostic: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $4.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ortho Clinical Diagnostic's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.14 0.16 0.20
EPS Actual 0.21 0.16 0.26 0.19
Revenue Estimate 481.71M 475.86M 477.53M 508.01M
Revenue Actual 522.50M 492.50M 506.80M 516.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (OCDX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics' Q4 EPS Beat Estimates
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
Ortho Clinical Diagnostic Earnings Preview
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings