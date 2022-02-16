Ortho Clinical Diagnostic: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $4.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ortho Clinical Diagnostic's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.14 0.16 0.20 EPS Actual 0.21 0.16 0.26 0.19 Revenue Estimate 481.71M 475.86M 477.53M 508.01M Revenue Actual 522.50M 492.50M 506.80M 516.60M

