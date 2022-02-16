 Skip to main content

Preview: Eagle Point Credit Co's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Eagle Point Credit Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Eagle Point Credit Co bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Point Credit Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.30 0.26 0.29
EPS Actual 0.39 0.32 0.28 0.24
Price Change % 1.67% 0.0% -1.82% 1.83%

Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Co were trading at $13.91 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

